Lawmaker welcomes southern IL students on Electric, Telephone Co-op Youth Day
Senator Fowler pictured with Wayne-White Counties Electric Cooperative. (Source: Illinois Senate Republican Staff)
April 3, 2019 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 4:04 PM

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Dozens of southern Illinois students visited the state capitol as part of the Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day on Wednesday, April 3.

State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) welcomed groups from the 59th Senate District to the Senate floor, including students representing Wayne-White Counties Electric Cooperative, Egyptian Electric Cooperative, Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative and South Eastern Illinois Electric Cooperative.

Senator Fowler pictured with Egyptian Electric Cooperative. (Source: Illinois Senate Republican Staff)
Senator Fowler pictured with Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative. (Source: Illinois Senate Republican Staff)
Senator Fowler pictured with South Eastern Illinois Electric Cooperative. (Source: Illinois Senate Republican Staff)
Senator Fowler pictured with Wayne-White Counties Electric Cooperative. (Source: Illinois Senate Republican Staff)
