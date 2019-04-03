Lawmaker welcomes southern IL students on Electric, Telephone Co-op Youth Day

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Dozens of southern Illinois students visited the state capitol as part of the Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day on Wednesday, April 3.
State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) welcomed groups from the 59th Senate District to the Senate floor, including students representing Wayne-White Counties Electric Cooperative, Egyptian Electric Cooperative, Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative and South Eastern Illinois Electric Cooperative.
