Heartland volunteers help flood victims in Nebraska

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - While the risk of major flooding still looms on the Mississippi river volunteers from the Heartland are helping communities in Nebraska who have already been hit by high waters last month.
A few weeks ago historic flooding cut off all access to Fremont Nebraska. Now that the waters have receded disaster relief volunteers have gone in to help families recover from the flood and have set up a temporary shelter at a strip mall in town.
Staff with the Missouri Baptist Convention say that a couple dozen volunteers from Southeast Missouri are there right now.
A feeding team is cooking hundreds of meals each at a temporary shelter and 'mud out’ crews are taking out moldy walls and flooring.
Volunteer Mike Thompson from Perryville, MO says the list of homes effected by the flooding is quite long and the water level in some buildings was more than 6 feet high.
“The amount of homes that we see that are red flagged for condemnation is huge and the people are absolutely devastated in most cases," Thompson said during a FaceTime interview. "But when we show up they are elated to the effect that we are their last resort. You bring hope to them and at the end of the day that is what they cling to is the hope for tomorrow.”
Thompson says his team of disaster relief volunteers plans to help flood victims in Northwest Missouri before they return home.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.