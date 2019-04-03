Gender 'X’ could soon be an option when applying for IDs, drivers licenses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A measure toward furthering gender equality in the state is moving forward at the legislature.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 1165. In addition to male or female, the bill would give people the option to select 'X' under gender on their driver’s license or state ID cards.
The bill acknowledges Hawaii’s high percentage of transgender or gender fluid individuals, saying they still experience discrimination in all aspects of life.
Lawmakers feel giving individuals a gender 'X’ option without requiring any form of documentation will reduce the gender binary classifications and discrimination.
“Hawaii has been at the forefront of policies offering protection to transgender people and should continue to take proactive measures,” the bill reads.
New York City recently passed a similar law which allows people to select ‘Gender X’ on their birth certificates.
The New York law also discontinued the need for a doctor’s note to change the gender classification.
Hawaii’s proposal now goes to the full senate for a vote.
