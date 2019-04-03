Fugitive found in underground bunker during search for missing woman

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - While searching for a missing woman, officials found a fugitive in an underground bunker.
According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, officials were searching for Samantha Sperry in the area of Bell Road and Dooms Chapel Road intersection in Graves County near the Marshall County line. Deputies, along with K-9 teams, found an underground bunker with a wanted man inside.
It happened around noon on Tuesday, March 2. Sheriff Hayden said the K-9s alerted to an area in the woods and while closely examining the ground, they found a bunker-type hole with living quarters underground.
The man inside was identified as 41-year-old Earnest Hendrickson from the Symsonia area.
The sheriff said Hendrickson became a fugitive in November 2018. He was on parole for manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, theft of anhydrous ammonia with the intent to manufacture meth, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other additional convictions in Graves, Lyon, McCracken and Marshall Counties.
He was paroled from prison on April 26, 2018.
According to the parole warrant, he violated his parole for absconding parole supervision, failure to complete treatment for substance abuse, use of controlled substances (meth), use of controlled substances (marijuana), use of alcohol and failure to report to parole officer.
After the arrest warrant was issued for Hendrickson in November 2018, law enforcement officials have tried to find Hendrickson at a Bell Road home. Sheriff Hayden said the home belonged to a close relative of Hendrickson and was located several hundred yards from the wooded area where the underground bunker was found.
According to the sheriff, two-way radio equipment was found underground in the living quarters and is believed to have been the method of communication he used with people at the Bell Road home “for reasons related to his attempt to evade capture.”
Sheriff Hayden said other drug-related items were found a short distance from the first one about an hour or so later. He said a large quantity of meth was found by authorities hidden in this same wooded area several months ago.
Hendrickson was taken to the Mayfield Police Department and interviewed by detectives with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Police Department and Kentucky State Police. He was then taken to the Graves County Jail.
Samantha Sperry, from Murray, was last seen in Symsonia-Kaler in 2018.
The investigation is ongoing.
