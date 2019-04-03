First Alert: Warmer temps and sunshine today

(KFVS) - Warmer temperatures are here.
Today will start in the 30s in our northern counties to 40s across the southern counties.
Lisa Michaels says partly cloudy skies will keep high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s for most of the Heartland.
Areas that see additional sun due to the thinning or lack of cloud cover will reach the low 70s.
Clouds will increase tonight and rain will move in by tomorrow morning. Plan on having the umbrella handy because showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible through the entire day on Thursday.
¼ to ½ inch of rain is expected across most areas, but isolated areas could see slightly more.
The Meteorologists are watching a chance that we could see storms during the weekend. The above average temperatures will hang around during the next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.