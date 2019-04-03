Dyersburg Police: Containers collecting money for missing woman found dead is scam

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) - The Dyersburg Police Department is currently investigating a complaint of money containers placed in local businesses in the Dyersburg area on behalf of Shelby Hubbard’s family.
Shelby Hubbard was reported missing 6 weeks ago and her body has found by local law enforcement.
According to the Hubbard Family, they are not seeking any donations from the community.
The Dyersburg Police Department is making citizens aware of the scam.
The police department is looking for anyone who may be responsible or if any business that has a container asking for donations to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or 731-285-1212.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.