Drug arrest made in Bardwell, KY

BARDWELL, KY (KFVS) - Several people are facing multiple drug charges in western Kentucky.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Garland Manor Apartments after E911 received a call hearing a woman screaming.
Deputies found a woman having a medical emergency. A deputy provided aid until an ambulance could arrive. After medical personnel were on scene deputies began questioning the other residents in the apartment. Kimberly Mitchell, 31, of Bardwell, told deputies that they had been smoking marijuana earlier.
She turned over a marijuana pipe with a small amount of marijuana. She was cited for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and released.
Dylan Hayward, 25, of Bardwell was seen with white powder in his nostril. When questioned about the powder Hayward said that he had been snorting crushed up Lortab. He had the straw that he had used to snort the controlled substance. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (Opiates), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
Once there he was searched again and a bag containing approximately two grams of Methamphetamine was located in his clothes. He was also charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Promoting Contraband.
In an unrelated investigation, around 6 p.m. the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Front Street in Bardwell, KY.
The search warrant was the result of a drug investigation that began last week. During the search deputies located an ink pen shell that had been used to snort controlled substances and a baggy with a quantity of methamphetamine.
As a result of that search warrant the Sheriff’s Office is looking to question James West.
West is currently wanted out of Carlisle County on an arrest warrant charging him with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
That arrest warrant is the result of an investigation by Sheriff Gilbert on March 22.
