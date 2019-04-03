Community Caring Council to buy former Cape Girardeau police station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Community Caring Council will take over the old Cape Girardeau police station at 40 S. Sprigg Street.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the city council voted to award the sale of the property to the Community Caring Council on Monday, April 1.
A city spokesperson said on Tuesday, March 26 there were three closed bids and they were discussed at the next city council meeting in closed session.
Three bids were received from the following:
- Robert Janota and Humble Path, NP
- Community Caring Council
- PORCH Initiative
The Community Caring Council is a local 501c3 in its 30th year of operations within the city of Cape Girardeau.
