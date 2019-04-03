Businessman Mike Absher shares his plan for Marion, IL as mayor

MARION, IL (KFVS) - It’s the beginning of a new era for the city of Marion.
After Bob Butler’s administration as one of the longest serving mayor in the country, Michael Absher will take up his own legacy.
On Tuesday, April 2, Absher beat incumbent Anthony Rinella, City Commissioner Angelo Hightowe, and Marion resident Dennis Ball.
“For 72 years, the people of this town have literally put shoes on my feet, my kids feet and so there’s a duty there to a degree, that I feel a responsibility if the opportunity to presented itself and it did, he said.
Absher said he feels he is qualified for the job.
“I do believe that the things that have happened to me, my experiences up to this point in my life very well prepares for this," he said.
Absher calls himself a family man, a husband, and a father.
He says his experience as the CEO of the Watermark Auto Group will benefit him in his new role.
“My business experience coupled with my public service experience to the school board for the last eight years, six years as President, I think it’s quite a unique combination,” Absher said.
He says when he officially takes over the role as mayor, he plans to step back from his daily duties and hand the over the reigns at his company.
He explained his plans for the city include: marketing the town more effectively, face lifting the older parts of town and re-imagining a multi-purpose mall (Illinois Mall Centre).
Absher will be sworn in officially on Monday, April 22.
