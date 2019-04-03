A Beautiful Warm Day

A slightly warmer start to the day with temperatures in the 30s in our northern counties to 40s across the southern counties. Partly cloudy skies will keep high temperatures in the mid 60s north to upper 60s for most of the Heartland. Areas that see additional sun due to the thinning or lack of cloud cover will reach the low 70s.
Clouds will increase tonight and rain will move in by tomorrow morning. Plan on having the umbrella handy because showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible through the entire day on Thursday. ¼ to ½ inch of rain is expected across most areas, but isolated areas could see slightly more.
The above average temperatures will hang around during the next week, but we are watching a chance for storms during the weekend.
-Lisa
