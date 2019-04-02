Why you need to clean dryer lint out of your house

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Spring has sprung and it’s probably time to do some serious spring cleaning in your house. While you’re at it, firefighters from the Mt. Vernon Fire Department are urging you to clean out all the lint from your dryer and vents.
Bryan Jennings is a paramedic firefighter with the department, who says they see these kinds of fires every single year.
“Lint is highly combustible and it doesn’t take much once it’s been drying out,” he said. "And, with the heat putting off from your electric or gas dryer is enough to set it off, and then the fire could be in the dryer but it could also be behind the wall where you can’t see.”
Heartland News reporters did a small test and lit a ball of dryer lint on fire. Not only did it immediately catch, but once lit, the ball of lint smoldered for several minutes.
“So we highly encourage everybody to take the time to make sure their dryer is clean on the inside, but don’t forget about the dryer lint on the outside and make sure it’s free and clear," Jennings said.
Luckily, Jennings says there hasn’t been a dryer lint fire in Mt. Vernon yet, but it’s still very early in the season, so he and other firefighters are encouraging home owners to take steps to clean lint out of every part of the dryer. Even the vent.
“We’re looking to see an increase like everybody else,” he said, “we always catch a couple in the spring. We’re tryingn to get ahead of it and get people cleaned out so we have zero.”
