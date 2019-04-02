Union Co., IL man indicted on 23 counts of Child pornography

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Union County, Illinois Grand Jury has indicted a Dongola man on child pornography charges.
According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, Chad Anthony Miller, 28, is accused of taking photographs of a child under the age of 13 and sharing child pornography through a mobile phone app.
On Tuesday, April 2, a Grand Jury indicted Miller on 23 counts of child pornography with 20 counts being class X felonies and three counts being class two felonies.
Miller also faces a one count aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge.
An Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Ill.
Following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was arrested in February on an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the case with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $500,000 bond.
