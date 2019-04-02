SIU hosting sustainability energy forum

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting the next Saluki Energy Forum on Thursday, April 4.
Students can learn how to make greener energy choices that impact the campus and the planet at-large.
The forum is free and open to the public and features a light lunch.
It is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morris Library Rotunda.
“It’s time for everyone to come around to the reality that we all need to understand climate change, and take action every day, in every way we can,” said Amy McMorrow Hunter, a researcher with the Advanced Coal and Energy Research Center, and one of the speakers at the event.
For more information on the event, visit here.
