Shawnee National Forest conducting large prescribed burn today

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn on Tuesday, April 2.
2,250 acres located four miles northwest of Golconda, west of Eddyville Blacktop Road off of Gullet Ridge Road.
Members of the public can expect smoke to be visible in mid-afternoon and end after dark.
Smoke will likely be most noticeable in eastern Pope County and western Harding County.
By bringing fire back to the forest, Shawnee National Forest hopes to:
- Encourage the growth of a diverse array of plant life, including sun-loving plants and grasses.
- Ensure oaks remain the keystone species in our forests. Oaks provide food for about 100 different animals. Using fire to bring light into our forests helps oaks grow. Without fire, shade-tolerant species will take over and eventually replace the oak as the dominant species in our forest.
- Protect human property by reducing the amount of down, dead wood in the forest. That way if a wildfire happens, it would be less intense.
- Perpetuate prairie and savannah remnants found within the forest. These remnant plant communities provide habitat for several early-successional song bird species, such as prairie warblers and red-headed woodpeckers. Maintaining these open woodland conditions with prescribed fire increases biodiversity in both plant and animal species.
