Senators introduce amendment to end Electoral College

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The process in how the President of the United States is elected remains a hot button issue nationwide and on Capitol Hill.
A few U.S. Senators introduced a constitutional amendment to end the Electoral College system and to allow the election of the President of the United States through popular vote.
Democratic U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, Brian Schatz, Dianne Feinstein, and Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the amendment Tuesday, April 2.
Last month, Colorado signed a plan to support a system where the candidate with the most votes nationwide is elected.
Colorado joined 12 other states that have signed the agreement.
According to the office of Sen. Durbin, the others states that have agreed to electing a president by popular vote include: Illinois, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, New York, California and Washington, D.C.
Sen. Durbin states he introduced plan to end the Electoral College before the 2000 election.
According to Sen. Durbin’s office, a handful of states determine who will be elected President and Vice President of the United State of America through the Electoral College system.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.