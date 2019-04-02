Scott City rental home inspections to begin in 2020

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - The City of Scott City held a public forum at 7 p.m. on Monday April 1, 2019 during the regular scheduled city council meeting.
If you're a landlord or renter in Scott City, the city will begin inspecting your homes, starting January, 1 2020.
That’s after an ordinance passed at the council meeting on Monday night, April 1.
The Scott City mayor says rundown buildings and junk in the yard are the two main problems. The new ordinance will require inspections for rented properties older than 5 years or if a drive by shows it needs to be looked at inside. They’ll check out things like plumbing, gas, and fire safety. The first inspection costs $50 per unit, the second nothing and $50 per unit for any additional inspections. The mayor hopes this helps the city look nicer and keeps people safe.
Landlords at the meeting say the $50 fee is too expensive and it’s hard to control how renters treat their property.
“Some of the quality of homes that have been rented here, it’s not fair to those people either to rent some of these homes that aren’t to the standards that they need to be. It’s my opinion that you should not have to lay down in a place where you’re worried about critters crawling around you at night,” said Monty Keesee, Owner of M&M Real Estate Development.
The mayor says Scott City officers will crack down on the outside maintenance of other homes as well.
