Scott City rental home inspections to begin in 2020

The Scott City mayor says rundown buildings and junk in the yard are the two main problems. The new ordinance will require inspections for rented properties older than 5 years or if a drive by shows it needs to be looked at inside. They’ll check out things like plumbing, gas, and fire safety. The first inspection costs $50 per unit, the second nothing and $50 per unit for any additional inspections. The mayor hopes this helps the city look nicer and keeps people safe.