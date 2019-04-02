Scam in the name of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association

Remember that if you have any doubts or are highly pressured - hang up.
By James Long | April 1, 2019 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 10:58 PM

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents about a phone scam.

Sheriffs’ Association never solicits by phone but does conduct a direct mail campaign throughout the state in Februrary endorsed by the individual Sheriffs across Illinois.

Phone solicitors who want you to “act immediately” or are offering a “too good to be true” opportunity are most likely fakes.

