Reports: AAF suspending all operations

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alliance of American Football is suspending operations Tuesday, according to ESPN.
The AAF’s majority owner, Tom Dundon, said last week that the league was in danger of folding without help from the National Football League Players Association.
Dundon pledged a $250 million investment in the league after the first week of the season. In doing so, he essentially took control of the league.
The league wrapped up week eight games on Sunday. Two games remain in the regular season for each team, plus a two week playoff. Those games, if these reports are true, may never be played.
Darren Rovell tweeted a statement from league co-founder Bill Polian that says, in part, he is disappointed in Dundon’s decision to suspend operations of the league. Polian says he was under the impression the first season would be completed then adjustments would be made to the league going forward.
One of the league’s recently signed players, Johnny Manziel, tweeted out some advice for players in the league if this is indeed the end.
League founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian announced the league on March 20, 2018. Inaugural games for the league were February 9, 2019, the weekend following Super Bowl LIII.
The league, consisting of eight teams and two divisions, included teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, and Tempe, Arizona.
For more details about the league and its founding, click here to look through the league’s 2019 media guide.
