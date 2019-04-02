Police: Restaurant burglary, stolen trailer cases possibly connected

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - On April 1 Union City, Tennessee Police said they got a call about a burglary at Hops and Barley restaurant on E. Reelfoot Ave.
According to an officer, the owner said she got a call from the manager of Fred’s Dollar Store about a strange vehicle that was pulling a trailer from behind the restaurant around 5:30 a.m.
The manager reported the strange vehicle to police as well.
Police said the 5 x 10 orange tilt trailer was taken from the back lot at Hope and Barley.
The trailer is valued at $650.
The manager told police that around 5:30 a.m. he saw a light colored vehicle puling away from the area with a trailer in tow.
Police said the strange vehicle was a gold 4-door possible Grand Am.
Police said the vehicle was possibly involved in a burglary from Hope and Barley during the night as well.
The restaurant owner said someone wen tin the east side door of the restaurant and took around $10,000 in cash from their safe on the weekend. The money was from a 5K charity run.
The owner also told police, the suspect also had personal checks from their customers, checks for their employees already written out as well as debit/credit card information from their customers.
Police said the suspect also broke into the restaurant’s Juke box and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said they found a lock picking kit by the east side door and an aluminum pan they used to cut a piece off to put in the door to keep it form locking back.
Police said when they arrived the doors were locked but several things on the west side of the building were out of place. There was also a 4-wheel dolly that was on the west side of the restaurant that was taken in as evidence.
Police are trying to obtain the traffic camera video to try and get a tag number for the vehicle.
