“Please pay attention when driving.” MoDOT vehicle hit on I-55

MISSOURI (KFVS) - In the St. Louis, Missouri area traffic can get heavy.
Regardless of how many cars are on the roadway, Missouri Department of Transportation officials want drivers to pay attention.
According to officials, a MoDOT vehicle was hit on Monday, April 1.
There were no injuries according to the department.
A crew was parked on the northbound Interstate 55 shoulder near I-270 to pick up trash.
The MoDOT vehicle was hit by another truck, department officials said.
