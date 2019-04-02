Murray State’s Ja Morant named to AP All-America team

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Ja Morant was one of five players named to the Associated Press All-America team on Tuesday, April 2.
According to the AP, Morant is Murray State’s first first-team All-American.
According to Murray State, he’s the Racers’ fourth All-American selection in the last eight years. They say he’s the third consensus All-America in Ohio Valley Conference history following Clem Haskins in 1967 and Jim McDaniels in 1971, each from western Kentucky.
The 6-foot, 3-inch point guard was an NBA lottery pick in his sophomore season.
Morant was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and led the Racers to the NCAA Tournament where they had a first round victory over Marquette.
He finished the season with 331 assists, the sixth most in NCAA single-season history, according to Murray State. The 331 assists and 808 points were both Murray State single-season records and he set the MSU career assist record in only two seasons.
Other picks for All-American include:
- Zion Williamson - Duke
- Grant Williams - Tennessee
- RJ Barrett - Duke
- Cassius Winston - Michigan State
- Rui Hachimura - Gonzaga
- Jarrett Culver - Texas Tech
- Markus Howard - Marquette
- Ethan Happ - Winconsin
- Carsen Edwards - Purdue
- De-Andre Hunter - Virginia
- Dedric Lawson - Kansas
- Brandon Clarke - Gonzaga
- PJ Washington - Kentucky
- Kyle Guy - Virginia
- Keith Braxton - St. Francis
- Ignas Brazdeikis - Michigan
- Tookie Brown - Georgia Southern
- Chris Clemons - Campbell
- RJ Cole - Howard
- Jeremy Combs - Texas Southern
- Jarron Cumberland - Cincinnati
- Mike Daum - South Dakota State
- Jordan Davis - Northern Colorado
- Cameron Delaney - Sam Houston State
- Lamine Diane - Cal State Northridge
- Daniel Gafford - Arkansas
- Jon Axel Gudmundsson - Davidson
- Rapolas Ivanauskas - Colgate
- Ty Jerome - Virginia
- Cameron Johnson - North Carolina
- Anthony Lamb - Vermont
- Fletcher Magee - Wofford
- Caleb Martin - Nevada
- CJ Massinburg - Buffalo
- Garrison Mathews - Lipscomb
- Luke Maye - North Carolina
- Drew McDonald - Northern Kentucky
- Sam Merrill - Utah State
- Jaylen Nowell - Washington
- Miye Oni - Yale
- Shamorie Ponds - St. John’s
- Myles Powell - Seton Hall
- Admiral Schofield - Tennessee
- Marial Shayok - Iowa State
- B.J. Stith - Old Dominion
- Matisse Thybulle - Washington
- Jake Toolson - Utah Valley
- Marques Townes - Loyola of Chicago
- Tremont Waters - LSU
- Coby White - North Carolina
- Justin Wright-Foreman - Hofstra
- Cameron Young - Quinnipiac
