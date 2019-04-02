Metropolis, IL man arrested after stolen items found in vehicle

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois State Trooper stopped a vehicle in Metropolis, Il on March 30.
Deputies charged 34-year-old Zachariah Sigler, with residential burglary.
Officials said the stop was near a Hardee’s restaurant. Inside the vehicle, the trooper found items believed to be stolen.
Deputies said they began investigating the items found by the State Trooper and tracked them back to an address in the 1000 block of Country Club Rd.
Deputies went to the residence on Country Club Rd. where they said they found evidence that indicated that the home had been burglarized.
The homeowner was contacted and verified the items found during the traffic stop.
The Metropolis Police Department assisted with the investigation.
