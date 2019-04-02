$1.2M awarded to Graves, Marshall Counties for infrastructure improvements

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - More than $1 million has been awarded to Graves and Marshall Counties in Kentucky to improve infrastructure for non-drivers.
Symsonia in Graves County received $540,848 for a pedestrian safety project to create a sidewalk to join the Sunshine Trailer Court and the Cedar Ridge subdivision directly to Symsonia Elementary School with paved walkways.
And, Calvert City received $687,017 to finish the final phase of the multi-use trail that links the downtown sidewalk with the Kentucky Dam Village State Resort park and its network of trails.
“We are grateful for this significant federal TAP investment to benefit the city of Symsonia and Calvert City,” said Gov. Bevin. “Funds from this program enable local communities to implement important transportation projects that increase connectivity for diverse populations, such as non-driving and disabled Kentuckians.”
