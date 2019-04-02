Locals graduate from program with new job skills

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Eight people gradated from a local job preparation program on Tuesday, April 2 and to them, it’s the first day of the rest of their lives.
“This is my new life,” said Dorothy Woodring.
She completed One City’s Work Life program, what she said changed her life.
“I haven’t worked like in 11 years, and I was really nervous that I wasn’t gonna fit in. I felt like I wasn’t capable of working," said Woodring.
But after six weeks of classes, she now sees her future in a new way.
“And now, I feel like I’m ready. I feel like when I walk in the room, I own the room,” said Woodring.
She said she took that confidence into a recent job interview.
“And I got the job. I got the job! It was awesome,” said Woodring.
She’s officially an employee at JCPenney.
“I love it. Like if I’m off I call and ask hey can I come in,” said Woodring.
But her dreams don’t stop there. She’s come a long way on her journey and put in a lot of work to get where she is now.
“I’m a recovering addict,” said Woodring.
It’s her goal to become a substance abuse counselor in the future.
“Because I feel like there’s so many good people out there struggling with it, and once they come to treatment and you’ll be able to be in a class like this, it’ll bring you out, like your whole purpose,” said Woodring.
A purpose that Woodring said she found through the Work Life program.
“I’m trying not to cry, but I know I probably will because it’s so meaningful. I’ve never been in a cap and gown. I did not graduate high school. I’m working on my GED now," said Woodring.
In her cap and gown on graduation day, she couldn’t hold back the tears. And six weeks ago, she never could have imagined she’d be graduating with a job.
“No no, but it feels so good, like I thank God every day for this people, for this program, because they have really changed my life," Woodring said.
If you’d like to be a part of the Work Life program, visit their Facebook page or website or email info@onecityunite.org.
