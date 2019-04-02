‘Keep Carbondale Beautiful’ announces Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day hot spots

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale’s Annual Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day will be on Saturday, April 13.
Keep Carbondale Beautiful is asking the public for help in location suggestion that are in need of cleanup.
These “hot spots” which will receive priority when assigning groups to cleanup locations.
KCB is also recruiting volunteers from the community to help with the cleanup. Pre-registration is encouraged (go to keepcb.org) so that directions can be reviewed beforehand.
The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. with registration and orientation, after which volunteers will be entered for prizes.
Instead of prizes for most trash collected, there will be a random drawing for a variety of prizes, donated by Hunan, 710 Bookstore, 101 Yoga, Finish Line, Flame and Panera.
After volunteers receive supplies (gloves and bags) and assignments, they go to their assigned spots and pick up litter and recyclables, leaving the bags on site for the City workers to collect and Rotarians to weigh. Volunteers return for lunch, t-shirts, and prizes. Lunch is provided, with generous help from Arnold’s Market and Woodard Wellness.
Critical to success is financial support from KCB’s major sponsors: Burris Disposal Service, CIMCO and Southern Recycling Center.
In-kind support comes from Silkworm, SIUC, the City of Carbondale and the Carbondale Park District.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.