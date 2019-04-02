Infant fur jacket recalled after report of child choking

(KPLC) - Amerex Group is recalling around 1,550 Infant Cheetah Fur jackets due to a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The jacket’s snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children, CPSC says. The firm has received two reports of the snaps detaching from the jacket, including one report of a child that began to choke.
This product is sold at Carter’s, Century 21 Stores and TJ Maxx/Marshalls, stores nationwide and online at www.Zulily.com and www.carters.com. Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, stop using it and contact Amerex Group for a full refund.
See the full report HERE.
