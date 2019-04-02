IDOT to add additional lane to I-57

MARION, IL (KFVS) - IDOT says crews will begin adding an additional lane to I-57 starting April 1. The work will stretch from mile post 57 to mile post 65 in Franklin and Williamson counties.
The project will expand 4.4 miles of I-57 to add an additional lane in each direction. The project includes earthwork, HMA pavement, HMA resurfacing, erosion control, traffic control and protection, guardrail, seeding, underdrains, pavement markings, signage and rumble strips.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during night construction operations only.
Shad Zimbro, Co-Owner of Black Diamond Harley in Marion Illinois, sees the expansion as a positive. He said things might be slow on the highway for a while but will be worth it.
“I think its great, from 24 to 64 is one of the busiest pieces of interstate their is, anything that will spread it out a bit and make it three lane to help all the traffic through there would be great. I think its great to bring in the jobs here and keep it in southern Illinois,” Zimbro said.
He said that he thinks this will also make that section of I-57 safer as well.
