Hawley proposes bill to lower prescription drug prices

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Price transparency, choice, and fairness are the three main goals in a bill proposed April 2 by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley to lower prescription drug prices.
He says people in the United States pay far more than people in other countries.
“And that just shouldn’t happen, and it’s not just happening by accident. It’s happening because big pharma has chosen to market it that way. Big pharma has chosen to make Missouri families bear all the cost of drugs sold overseas,” said Hawley. it’s called the “Transparent Drug Pricing Act Of 2019."
Hawley co-authored it with Florida Senator Rick Scott.
