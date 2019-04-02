First Alert: Frosty morning before a sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - This looks to be the last very cool start to your morning for the rest of the week.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures are in the low 30s and light frost can be expected this morning
Mostly sunny skies today will eventually push our high temperatures into the low 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will move in tonight keeping most areas warmer.
Wednesday will be dry, but mostly cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 60s and low 70s.
We are tracking rain/isolated thunderstorms on Thursday. Additional storm activity looks to increase over the weekend.
Our meteorologists will keep an eye on the possibility of severe. The near/above average temperatures look to stay around this week heading into next week.
