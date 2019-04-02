15 convicted on meth trafficking in ‘Operation Ozark Express’

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFVS) - Fifteen people have been sentenced by the U.S. District Court in connection to a methamphetamine trafficking ring which operated in Benton and Washington Counties in Arkansas. The drug ring also operated in California, Oklahoma, Illinois, Arizona and Mexico.
The drugs were distributed in Northwest Arkansas area from California and Mexico.
Once sold, large amounts of money loaded in vehicles were driven back to Mexico as payment for the methamphetamine via the Laredo, Texas port of entry.
Defendants in this conspiracy received the following sentences:
Pedro Zambrano, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona was sentenced April 2, 2019 to 240 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Zambrano was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 7, 2018.
Alexis Rios-Tamayo, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona was sentenced January 22, 2019 to 41 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Rios-Tamayo was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on August 10, 2018.
Eduwijes Cervantes-Mendoza, a58, a citizen of Mexico residing in Springdale, Arkansas was sentenced January 22, 2019 to 210 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. Cervantes-Mendoza was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 7, 2018.
Santana Gonzales-Aguirre, 45, a citizen of Mexico residing in Bentonville, Arkansas was sentenced February 6, 2019 to 15 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute of Methamphetamine. Gonzales-Aguirre was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 7, 2018.
Gregory Miranda, 23, of Ventura, California was sentenced February 6, 2019 to 15 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Miranda was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 21, 2018.
Michael Shannon Howard, 52, of Green Forest, Arkansas was sentenced February 6, 2019 to 33 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Howard was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on July 16, 2018.
John Paul Farias, 39, of Springdale, Arkansas was sentenced February 6, 2019 to 121 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Farias was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 28, 2018.
Miguel Saldana, 24, of Boone County, Arkansas was sentenced April 1, 2019 to 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Saldana was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 28, 2018.
Sarahi Flores-Quintero, 22, of Phoenix, Arizona was sentenced February 5, 2019 to 40 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Flores-Quintero was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 28, 2018.
Victor Sanchez-Hernandez, 47, a citizen of Mexico residing in Hindsville, Arkansas was sentenced February 5, 2019 to 240 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of a Methamphetamine. Sanchez-Hernandez was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on July 9, 2018.
Jose Octavio Sanchez, 21, of Hindsville, Arkansas was sentenced February 5, 2019 to 12 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. Sanchez was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 28, 2018.
Elizabeth Ramirez, 30, of Springdale, Arkansas was sentenced February 5, 2019 to 44 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Ramirez was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on June 25, 2018.
Jesus “Don Chuey” Ramirez-Santoyo, 63, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was sentenced February 5, 2019 to 48 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Ramirez-Santoyo was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in June 2018 and plead guilty on September 7, 2018.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Chicago, Illinois; the Springdale Police Department; the Fayetteville Police Department; the Arkansas State Police; the Arkansas National Guard Counter-Drug Unit; and the Department of Homeland Security in Phoenix, Arizona.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.