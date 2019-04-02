Cat delivers messages of kindness

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB/CBS) - If you spend time walking around Bristol, you might want to watch out.
Tuckles is always on the prowl looking for affection!
“Tuckles will come right up to you. He’ll start to purr,” said Adam Ortiz.
Tuckles lives with Adam Ortiz but every morning after breakfast the three-year-old black cat stands by the door.
“He wakes up and he wants to go outside, and he’ll be outside all day,” Ortiz said.
Tuckles takes off and doesn't return for hours.
Ortiz doesn't take it personally but he's always curious.
“I’ve always wondered once he gets outside what’s he getting into, you never know. He could be going across town for all I know. I never know, but he always comes home,” said Ortiz.
But recently when tackles returned home, Ortiz spotted something strange. A brand-new collar around the cat's neck with a note attached.
Ortiz could almost hear the author's kindness when he started reading.
“’This beautiful kitty has been visiting me on and off since last summer. He is such a friendly and loving cat. I would love to know his name and look forward to his visits. I have nicknamed him wayward kitty,’” Ortiz read the note.
The mystery woman bought Tuckles this reflective collar after witnessing him almost get hit by a car.
Ortiz was touched by her kindness.
“I was like wow there are really great people out there in this world. I was inspired by it, I wanted to find this lady,” said Ortiz.
So, Ortiz wrote a reply placed it on Tuckles collar, and sent the feline out the door.
Thanks to the power of social media the mystery of where Tuckles was headed was solved.
Laura Kunda who lives just a few blocks away says Tuckles always stops by her house to play and enjoy a few snacks.
“I was sitting out on the back porch and Tuckles came down the driveway and up on the deck and he introduced himself and that was it,” Kunda said.
She was thrilled to learn more about this cat that she loves through Ortiz’s message.
“’Oh my god. This is amazing. Yes, this is my kitty, his name is Tuckles. Thank you for helping and buying my kitty a collar. You’re amazing. I hope you get this back, Adam,” Kunda read the note from Ortiz.
Moments later, Tuckles's two best friends finally met in person.
“Thank what you did for my cat. That was amazing, thank you so much,” Ortiz said.
“Anytime, anytime. I love your cat,” Kunda said.
Tuckles doesn't carry messages back and forth anymore but he still goes back and forth between the two homes and people he loves most.
Ortiz hopes the cat reminds all of his neighbors about the power of kindness.
“There’s tons of positivity in this world and just this story right here alone shows you that there are great people out there,” said Ortiz.
