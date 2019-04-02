Bollinger Co. man convicted of sodomy, rape of minor

Daniel Martin, 30, faces a minimum of 30 years. (Source: Bollinger County Jail)
By James Long and Kaylie Ross | April 2, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 5:13 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - A Bollinger County, Missouri man has been convicted of sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor.

That’s according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Office.

30-year-old Daniel Martin, of Glen Allen, was convicted by a Wayne County jury of three counts of Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree, one count of Statutory Rape 1st Degree, one count of Attempted Statutory Rape 1st Degree, one count of Attempted Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree, and three counts of Child Molestation 3rd Degree.

After a change of venue, the trial was held in Wayne County.

Martin abused the 12-year-old victim for several months at a home in Bollinger County.

When the victim reported the abuse to a family member, they immediately reported it to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department took DNA samples from a bed.

Sentencing will be on July 17.

Martin faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office assisted the Bollinger County Prosecutor’s Office.

Protecting Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens – especially children – is one of my most important duties as Attorney General. Bringing Daniel Martin to justice is another example of my dedication to ensuring that those who seek to harm Missouri’s most vulnerable will be put behind bars. I’m grateful to have worked with the Bollinger and Wayne County law enforcement and prosecutors to ensure that justice will be done.
AG Schmitt

