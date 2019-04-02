Blunt, lawmakers introduce bill to make Work Opportunity Tax Credit permanent

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Sen. Roy Blunt and other U.S. Sentators want to make the Work Opportunity Tax Credit and Jobs Act permanent.
The Act encourages employers to hire individuals who face significant barriers to employment.
Groups that benefit include: Veterans, long-term unemployed, ex-felons, people with disabilities, summer youth employees, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Supplemental Security Income recipients.
“Having a job is about more than just bringing home a paycheck - it’s about having pride in your work and confidence in your future,” said Blunt. “Making the Work Opportunity Tax Credit permanent will help get more Americans who have difficulty finding employment off the sidelines and into the workforce.”
It expires on at the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.