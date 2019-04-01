Your Monday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Welcome to April. Even with lots of sunshine filtered at times by high clouds, we are seeing temperatures well below average for this time of the year. It will be another chilly night overnight as temperatures fall through the 40s early this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s with patchy frost possible. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.