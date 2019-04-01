Woman suspected of taking more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from Walmart arrested

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - Mayfield, Kentucky Police said they arrested a Metropolis, Illinois woman after she fled from them Saturday evening on March 30.
Police said Christina Coburn, 46, was seen by Walmart Loss Prevention staff attempting to leave the store with more than $1,500 worth of merchandise.
Coburn was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000, fleeing or evading police (on foot) second-degree, possession of controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) first-offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was initially detained by Loss Prevention staff, but police said while they were on their way, she began to leave the store.
Coburn was seen in the parking lot by arriving officers. That is when she fled on foot after commands were given to stop.
Coburn was apprehended, and taken back to the store according to police.
Police said she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as suspected tools that were used to remove anti-theft devices from stolen merchandise.
Coburn was transported to Graves County Jail.
