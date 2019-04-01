What you need to know April 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 1.
A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for most of the Heartland.
No that’s not an April Fools’ joke. Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be near and below freezing for several hours which and impact plants that are outside.
Frost is likely to be on cars to start off the day. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with below average temperatures in the low 50s by the afternoon.
Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temps to drop back near and below freezing allowing frost to form again as you wake up Tuesday morning.
We will warm back near average tomorrow in the 60s with warmer temps on the way.
Our next chance of rain will be Thursday.
- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Saturday.
- The Union County States Attorney’s Office will sign a proclamation observing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
- A 14-year-old from Jackson, Mo, dedicated cartwheels to her dad who lost his life last year.
- Occasional daytime lane restrictions are planned beginning April 1 on the US 45 Brookport Bridge at Paducah.
