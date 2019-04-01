West Paducah, KY man arrested after attempting to sell meth to undercover detective

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A West Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested after attempting to sell methamphetamine to an undercover detective on Friday, March 29.
According to Paducah Police, Michael Jackson, 43, of West Paducah, Ky. met with an undercover detective Friday afternoon.
Jackson was arrested in a business parking lot on Cairo Road. He had methamphetamine in his possession and on his vehicle.
During a search of Jackson’s home, 23 grams of methamphetamine was recovered, along with assorted pills, $725 cash, scales, plastic bags for packaging, a .38 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun.
Jackson previously was convicted in federal court of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm transported in interstate commerce.
Jackson was booked at McCracken County Regional Jail and is currently on supervised release.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending
