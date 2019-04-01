VOTING GUIDE: Heartland municipal elections

(KFVS) - Some Heartland residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 2 for municipal elections.
Some of the issues we’ve been following include a city use tax in Jackson, Mo. and Proposition Y in Cape Girardeau.
Currently, in the city of Jackson, you are not charged a sales tax if you buy something online from outside the state. The use tax on the April ballot would change that.
Proposition Y is a $12 million bond issue for Cape Public Schools that includes an aquatic facility and plans to renovate and expand Alma Schrader and Jefferson Elementary Schools, along with adding an early childhood center.
County election officials set up polling places on Monday.
Polls open in Missouri and Illinois at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.