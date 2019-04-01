Union County, IL State Attorney’s Office to sign proclamation in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Union County States Attorney’s Office will sign a proclamation observing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
On Monday, April 1 at 9:00 a.m. the proclamation will be signed at the Union County Courthouse.
There will be Child Abuse Prevention Month activities throughout the month.
The State Attorney’s Office also encourages people to wear blue on April 5 for 'Wear Blue Day."
Child Abuse Prevention Month was started in 1983 to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect in the United States of America.
