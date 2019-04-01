Teen taken into custody after reported stabbing

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - A 17-year-old was taken into custody after a stabbing in Mt. Vernon on Monday morning, April 1.
According to police, it happened at Spero Family Services on Richview Road.
Officers learned when they arrived that a 17-year-old was attacking and stabbing a 15-year-old resident. A third resident tried to intervene and was hit several times but not injured.
Officers took the 17-year-old into custody on two counts of aggravated battery, and was booked at the police department and detained at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Jefferson County.
The 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.
The Department of Children and Family Services were also notified.
