Technical issue resolved that halted flights for Delta, other airlines

(Gray News) - Technical issues impacted several carriers Monday morning, including Delta, United, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, but those issues seem to have been resolved.
The FAA noted that several airlines had been experiencing computer issues Monday morning.
Southwest and Delta flights were impacted, though both airlines’ social media has reported the issue has been resolved.
Delta said it is working through the delays caused by the brief disruption.
American Airlines identified the culprit as AeroData “experiencing a technical issue that’s impacting multiple carriers.”
According to its website, AeroData software address issues such as flight weight and balance.
United Airlines earlier said “an outage ... is impacting our ability to create release paperwork...”
Alaska Airlines also experienced issues, according to its social media account, and said it’s “working with the vendor to get the system back up.”
