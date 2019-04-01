Southeast MO Food Bank distributed 11.8 million pounds of food in 2018

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank released its 2018 annual report.
You can click here to read the full report.
It showed the food bank distributed 11,878,412 pounds of food in 2018, which equals 9,898,676 meals for more than 62,000 southeast Missourians.
Nearly 97 percent of its expenses were for food programs.
The report also mentioned that the Farm to Food Bank program gave 1,719,894 pounds of locally donated fresh produce.
According to the food bank, more than 4,800 low-income senior citizens received a nutritious box of food each month and the Backpacks for Friday program provided 572 children and their families with six meals each weekend during the school year.
They said nearly 900 volunteers donated 5,754 hours of their time in 2018.
