SIUC to receive ‘StormReady’ designation from National Weather Service

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The National Weather Service will recognize Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, April 3 for its response to emergency management storm preparedness.
The ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Saluki Drive and Douglas Drive, southwest of the SIU Arena, in a grassy area near one of the university’s eight emergency warning speakers.
In the event of inclement weather, it will be in the SIU Arena Stadium Club.
The designation means the university has met or exceeded all requirements for StormReady, from receiving alerts for severe weather to distributing emergency weather alerts to everyone on campus. Five other requirements range from planning to training and preparedness.
The university’s outdoor emergency notification system as upgraded in 2014 when eight strategically placed speakers on pods replaced existing sirens and provided complete campus coverage.
The speakers allow for wireless communication equipped with batteries so that they are protected against power outages. The project cost about $500,000.
The speakers also function as a public address system. There are 13 prerecorded messages that alert the campus to a threat or dangerous situation, along with the capability to broadcast live messages to any combination of speakers or an individual location.
The system can be activated from three locations:
- Department of Public Safety
- Facilities Operations Center
- Carbondale Fire Department
In May 2009, a derecho caused nearly $9 million in damage to campus facilities, research and grounds.
“The May 8, 2009 derecho certainly provided some impetus and experience in working toward the StormReady requirements,” said Rick Shanklin, acting meteorologist in charge with the National Weather Service in Paducah.
Brad Dillard, director of SIU’s Plant and Service Operations, noted that much of the university’s coordinated emergency preparedness was in place before the derecho.
At the time, he was the associated director and led the university’s response. He recalled the success in dealing with the storm’s aftermath, including holding commencement outdoors at McAndrew Stadium the next day, was due to the hard work by people on campus.
