Shooting reported at SWAR school, 1 injured
By KSLA Staff | April 1, 2019 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:28 AM

PRESCOTT, AR (KSLA) - At least one person has been struck by gunfire at a Nevada County school on Monday morning.

According to Prescott Police Chief Joey Beavers, it happened at a Prescott school and involved two students.

One person is in custody at this time, according to authorities on scene.

According to a post on the Prescott School District Facebook page, the injured student was airlifted to a medical facility for immediate treatment.

Chief Beavers added that the Prescott school property is secure at this time and they believe know who is responsible.

Students will be dismissed shortly, Chief Beavers said.

