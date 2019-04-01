Senate bill aims to make child care more affordable in IL

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A bill introduced in the Illinois Senate aimed at making child care more affordable.
Introduced by Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with 19 other senators, the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Enhancement Act would make the full Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit available to families with income under $120,000. It’s currently available for families with an income at $15,000 or less.
The bill also proposes increasing the maximum credit from $1,050 to $3,000 per child (age 0-13), up to $6,000; it would make the credit fully refundable and would index benefits to inflation to keep up with growing costs.
According to the senators, the average annual cost of child care for a toddler in Illinois is $11,982 and $13,474 for infants. They say this is more than what many families pay annually in rent or for attending a four-year public university.
