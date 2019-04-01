Crews respond to mobile home fire in Scott Co., MO

A fire broke out Monday morning (Source: KFVS) (Rob Foote)
By Jasmine Adams | April 1, 2019 at 5:44 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 6:07 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A fire broke out in Scott County on Monday, April 1.

According to a KFVS crews at the scene the fire is on County Rd. 331.

The New Hamburg, Benton, Commerce Fire Department got the call around 5 a.m.

Officials at the scene said when they arrived there was a lot of smoke in the house and a fire near the front door.

They think a furnace may have started the fire. NBC Fire officials are staying on scene to clear out more of the smoke.

Scott County fire was released from the scene around 6 a.m.

According to Scott County Deputy on the scene there were people inside when the fire began.

Everyone inside the mobile home got out safely (Source: KFVS)
Officials said everyone that was in the home made it out safely.

Several fire crews responded to the scene.

As of 6 a.m. the fire was completely out.

