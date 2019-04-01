Crews respond to mobile home fire in Scott Co., MO

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A fire broke out in Scott County on Monday, April 1.
According to a KFVS crews at the scene the fire is on County Rd. 331.
The New Hamburg, Benton, Commerce Fire Department got the call around 5 a.m.
Officials at the scene said when they arrived there was a lot of smoke in the house and a fire near the front door.
They think a furnace may have started the fire. NBC Fire officials are staying on scene to clear out more of the smoke.
Scott County fire was released from the scene around 6 a.m.
According to Scott County Deputy on the scene there were people inside when the fire began.
Officials said everyone that was in the home made it out safely.
Several fire crews responded to the scene.
As of 6 a.m. the fire was completely out.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.