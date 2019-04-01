Region mobile hospital set up for summer medical clinics in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A region mobile hospital set up in Sikeston, Mo. This is training for the summer medical clinics, according to Missouri Delta Medical Center.
The hospital is in Sikeston for one night. The 64-bed tent takes about 40 people to set it up.
Operation Trident is a military Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) event that will provide no-cost medical, vision, and dental services in Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois in June. This event allows guardsmen and reservists who are health professionals in their civilian life to practice in a deployment-like setting.
The clinics will see patients on a first-come first-serve basis June 14-22, 2019 at Miner Baptist Church in Missouri, Cairo High School in Illinois, and Ballard Memorial High School in Kentucky.
Organizers say they’re taking it town Tuesday afternoon, April 1.
