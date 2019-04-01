Puxico police and fire collect shoes for Christmas toy drive fund

PUXICO, MO (KFVS) - It may not be Christmas time, but officials in Puxico, Missouri are getting a a head start at raising funds for their annual toy drive.
According to officials with the Puxico Police Department, officers and fire officials are collecting gently worn, used or new shoes.
This begins Monday, April 1 and runs through July 11. Anyone looking to donate can drop off shoes at the police department of Bill’s Market according to officers.
The door to door pick up date is April 13. Police said to collect the shoes you’re donating in a bag or box and place them on your door step and they will be picked up on April 13.
Police said a group has pledged to give them 40 cents for every pound of shoes collected.
The money goes to the police department’s toy drive at the end of the year to help children at Christmas time.
If you have any question please contact Chief Rick Sheren or Cpl. Brandon Throop at 573-222-3565
