Pritzker signs IL legislation creating new youth parole system

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 531 on Monday, April 1 which creates a new parole system for youth facing long sentences.
The legislation creates a mid-sentence parole consideration system for those under age 20 at the time of their conviction. It also creates a comprehensive preparation process for youth in the justice system to ensure they receive information on the parole process, legal guidance and representation, and rehabilitation along the way.
Victims, witnesses and others will have the opportunity to provide input, while their identities are protected, to the Prisoner Review Board as it evaluates the cases.
The bill signing ceremony took place at BBF Family Services, an organization that serves youth and families in Chicago’s north Lawndale neighborhood.
