Police: Man causes $10K in damage trying to shoplift $30 worth of steaks

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A shoplifting suspect is now out of jail on a $400 bond, after police say he caused a big scene.
Police say they were called to Ruler Foods on S. Green River Road around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
They say a shoplifter, Patrick Brown, was screaming, threatening customers, and had climbed up into the ceiling of the store.
Officers say they walked in to find customers watching the commotion in disbelief.
The manager says it started when he watched Brown grab about $30 worth of steaks, hide them in his jacket, and then try to leave the store.
He says he stopped Brown and took him to the loss prevention area of the store. At one point, the manager says Brown tried to walk out of the store again, but was taken back to the loss prevention area.
He says Brown then punched a hole in the drywall and climbed into the ceiling.
Police say Brown climbed around, looking for a way out. They say he made several more holes in the ceiling and walls.
Eventually, an off duty officer and a uniformed officer were able to take him into custody.
Officers say there was damage to lighting, wires, metal tracks, air conditioning units, tiles, and drywall. Drink, and trash bins were also knocked over.
Police say the damage is estimated to be about $10,000.
Brown was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.